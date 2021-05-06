York Regional Police have charged three Brampton men accused of tricking an 80-year-old woman into sending thousands of her savings in a scam using the Canada Revenue Agency.

Police say the victim received a call from someone claiming to be from the CRA on Monday.

The suspect allegedly instructed the woman to withdraw $10,000 from a bank in two $5,000 increments and send the money to a Brampton address.

Police say the victim was told that if she didn’t pay, she would be arrested.

The next day, officers intercepted the package and monitored the delivery location in Brampton. Just before 1:30 p.m., the suspect arrived to pick up the package and was subsequently taken into custody.

The money was recovered and returned to the victim.

Police found two additional suspects involved during their investigation. Both were located and arrested.

The three suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Taranveer Singh, 19-year-old Ranveer Singh, and 21-year-old Chamanjyot Singh. All three have been charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The suspects are scheduled to appear in a Newmarket court next month.

Police are reminding residents to be cautious when they receive suspicious calls or emails.

“Do not provide personal information before doing so. If a situation feels suspicious, trust your instincts. Do not be talked into providing personal information or payments by methods that make you uncomfortable,” police said.