Police in York Region are investigating two separate home invasions in Aurora and King Township over the weekend.

In a news release, police said the first incident occurred at a home on Parkheights Trail and Blackduck Trail in King Township at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said four male suspects, possible armed with handguns, forced their way into the residence. When the four occupants of the home woke up, a female was struck in the head by a suspect who appeared to be holding a gun, police said.

All four suspects fled the home in a dark-coloured SUV and nothing was taken.

In an unrelated incident the following day, police in Aurora were called to a home invasion robbery in the area of Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard at around 12:50 a.m.

“Three male suspects with firearms forced their way into the home, waking up the occupants. The suspects demanded money and valuables before one suspect assaulted a female victim. The suspects stole money, jewelry and other personal belongings,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The suspects were wearing black ski masks at the time of the incident, police said.

Police have not identified any connection between the two incidents.

Anyone with information or security camera footage of the areas are asked to contact York Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.