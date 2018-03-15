

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are investigating a break-and-enter at Pacific Mall this morning.

Officers were initially called to the Markham shopping centre, located near Steeles Avenue and Kennedy Road, shortly before 6:30 a.m. after receiving an alarm call.

When officers arrived, they found broken glass and confirmed that someone had broken into the mall.

The police service’s K9 unit was sent in to see if any suspects were inside but investigators have not located anyone inside the mall, which is not currently open.

No injuries were reported and no suspect information has been released.