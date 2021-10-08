The search for a missing Thornhill mother has ended in tragedy.

York Regional Police said Friday that 59-year-old Elaine Lee was found dead in Bond Lake in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

A concerned citizen located her body on Wednesday in the lake, which is less than 20 kilometres away from her Vaughan residence, police said.

Lee was reported missing on Sept. 30 and was last seen leaving her home on Richbell Street the day before.

Her vehicle was later found unoccupied a short distance from her house in the area of Dufferin and Centre streets.

Police said a post-mortem examination was conducted, and her death is not believed to be suspicious.