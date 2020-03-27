A York Regional police officer has been seriously injured after being allegedly assaulted outside a Richmond Hill mall.

Emergency crews were called to Hillcrest Mall, near Yonge Street and Carrville Road, at around 3:30 p.m.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden said the officer was sitting in their cruiser when the suspect approached and attacked the cop.

“The officer was able to call for help,” Pattenden said.

The injuries to the officer are considered serious, but non-life threatening.

Police said one person is in custody.

More to come.