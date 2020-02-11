

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl and her friend on a subway train in December.

Police say a teenage girl told investigators that she was riding the train with her friend on Dec. 23 from Toronto to Vaughan when a male suspect sat across from them.

The suspect, police allege, then exposed himself to the females and committed an indecent act before exiting the train at Jane Street and Highway 7 West in Vaughan.

“Investigators have exhausted all leads and are releasing an image of the suspect and seeking public assistance to identify him,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The suspect has been described by investigators as an Asian male who is between 30 and 40 years old. He is believed to be five-foot-four to five-foot-five and has short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, black tights, and blue running shoes.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.