York Regional Police say suspect exposed himself to teenage girl on board subway train
A suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation is seen. (York Regional Police)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:32PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3:37PM EST
York Regional Police have released photos of a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to a teenage girl and her friend on a subway train in December.
Police say a teenage girl told investigators that she was riding the train with her friend on Dec. 23 from Toronto to Vaughan when a male suspect sat across from them.
The suspect, police allege, then exposed himself to the females and committed an indecent act before exiting the train at Jane Street and Highway 7 West in Vaughan.
“Investigators have exhausted all leads and are releasing an image of the suspect and seeking public assistance to identify him,” police said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The suspect has been described by investigators as an Asian male who is between 30 and 40 years old. He is believed to be five-foot-four to five-foot-five and has short, dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, black tights, and blue running shoes.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.