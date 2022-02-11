York Regional Police say they are searching for two suspects in connection with the abduction of a woman in Wasaga Beach last month.

On Dec. 20, 2021, officers responded to a residence on King William Crescent, near Yonge Street and Bantry Avenue, in Richmond Hill for a call that a woman was attacked and struck by a frying pan in an underground parking garage.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Two male suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said.

Police on Friday identified the victim in the incident as 37-year-old Elnaz Hajtamiri and confirmed that she is the same woman who was abducted from a residence in Wasaga Beach on Jan. 12.

York Regional Police believe the Richmond Hill assault is related to Hajtamiri’s abduction.

Through their investigation, police determined that the suspect vehicle used in the assault had been stolen from the Finch Avenue and Don Mills Road area in Toronto.

The vehicle has since been recovered and police have released an image of it.

Both of the male suspects are described as between 25 to 30 years old.

One suspect is described as standing at six-foot-two, with a medium build and short, brown hair. He was wearing a surgical mask, a camo, puffed jacket and dark pants.

The other suspect is described as standing at five-foot-10, with a medium build, wearing a dark, hooded jacket and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7250 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.