York Regional Police searching for owner of dog found without collar
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 5:41AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 15, 2018 8:20AM EST
York Regional Police are asking the public for help tracking down the owner of a dog found roaming around without a collar.
The dog, nicknamed Boo Boo by police, was found in the area of Bayview Avenue and John Street overnight.
Police said the dog has been assessed by a vet and is in good health.
He was taken to 2 District headquarters and police said the dog will be picked up by Vaughan Animal Services if he is not claimed.