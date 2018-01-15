

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are asking the public for help tracking down the owner of a Husky found roaming around without a collar.

The dog, nicknamed Boo Boo by police, was found in the area of Bayview Avenue and John Street overnight.

Police said the dog has been assessed by a vet and is in good health.

He was taken to 2 District headquarters and police said the dog will be picked up by Vaughan Animal Services if he is not claimed.