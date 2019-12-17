

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police are searching for suspects following a home invasion in Markham on Monday night.

Police say at around 11:00 p.m., four male suspects dressed in black clothing showed up at the door of a home on Boxwood Crescent, located near Markham Road and 14th Avenue.

A resident answered the door and asked the males to leave.

About a half an hour later, police say, the suspects returned to the residence and forced their way inside.

One of the occupants of the home started to call 911 and the suspects then fled in a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the suspects to contact investigators.

Suspect descriptions have not been released.