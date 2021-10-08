Police are looking for a Markham man wanted in an ongoing drug trafficking investigation that has resulted in the seizure of more than $1 million worth of drugs.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Guns, Gangs and Drug Enforcement Bureau began their investigation back in July after they received information about suspected drug trafficker.

On Sept. 29, police executed search warrants in York Region, Toronto and St. Thomas.

Police said they seized a large number of drugs, including 6.3 kilograms of MDMA, 1.5 kilograms of ketamine, more than 830 grams of methamphetamine, 620 grams of cocaine, 59 grams of fentanyl and 51 pounds of harvested cannabis.

The drugs have an estimated street value of more than $1 million, police said. Officers also seized approximately $350,000 cash.

They arrested two suspects during the operation while another fled the scene.

On Friday, police identified the suspect on the run as 35-year-old Zhen Hao Song, who is wanted on six charges.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Yang Zhao and 35-year-old Jing Katrina Xu, both from Markham, are facing multiple drug-related charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7817 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.