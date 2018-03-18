

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





York University administrators say they are ready to return to the bargaining table with the union representing 3,700 of the school’s striking teaching assistants and contract faculty, as a strike enters its third week.

“A few minutes ago, the University reached out to the mediator to request that he inform CUPE 3903 that we are prepared to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday, March 20,” university chief spokesperson Barbara Joy said in a news release issued Saturday.

CUPE 3903 walked off the job March 5 after voting against a proposal from the school that the administration described as its final offer.

The union submitted a counter proposal later that day but the school rejected it and bargaining has not yet resumed.

The school says about 50 per cent of scheduled classes have been impacted in some way by the strike.

Key sticking points in bargaining have been wages and the mandated number of contract faculty who are offered tenure-track positionseach year.

Later on Saturday, the union tweeted a statement regarding the school’s request for bargaining to resume.

“We have heard the York may be willing to come back to the bargaining table this week. It's about time! More details to come.”