

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York University has confirmed that one of its part-time instructors has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two women on the TTC last month.

In a news release issued Friday, Toronto police said two women were sexually assaulted while seated on a subway train between Jan. 3 and Jan. 16.

Police said investigators were notified about the sexual assaults by three people who had seen a social media post regarding the incidents.

The suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Nicolae Stefan Pop, of Toronto, was subsequently arrested.

In a statement issued Friday, York confirmed that Pop is a part-time instructor at the university but noted that he has not worked on campus since January 20.

In a notice published on the university’s website, officials at York urged anyone with additional information about the case to contact police or York Security Services.

“We also encourage anyone who needs support to utilize the wide range of services available at York University,” the notice read.

Pop has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall next month.