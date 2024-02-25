York University instructors, assistants could walk off the job on Monday
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 25, 2024 3:22PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 25, 2024 3:25PM EST
A walkout is planned for Monday at Ontario's York University.
The union, representing thousands of contract instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants, says it will set picket lines this morning unless the university comes back with a plan during the weekend negotiations.
Negotiators have pointed to provincial wage restraint legislation and affordability as key issues behind the looming strike.
More to come...