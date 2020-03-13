

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York University and the University of Toronto both said Friday that they will suspend classes starting next week as institutions around the world move to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, the York said that it will suspend “all face-to-face instruction” starting Monday.

“In light of the developments we have seen at home and around the world this week, it is time for the University to enter a new phase in its comprehensive response,” York University President Rhonda Lenton said in the statement.

She said all face-to-face instruction will be suspended and moved to online formats starting next week and that further information will be forthcoming about exam plans and lab and studio work.

In addition to the suspension of classes, the university said that it will suspend all “non-essential events that are not required as part of an academic program” starting at 12 a.m. on Saturday.

Beginning Monday, March 16 all #YorkU classes will move to online formats in response to COVID-19. As of midnight tonight all non-essential events will be cancelled or postponed. Read the full statement from President Rhonda Lenton: https://t.co/VELCkNdEGd pic.twitter.com/anqoFiaqC8 — York University (@yorkuniversity) March 13, 2020

“We are committed to completing the term and will deploy all of our resources to support faculty and students through this transition,” the university said. “Further information will be forthcoming from the Provost and Deans regarding courses with lab and studio requirements, and arrangements for examinations. Where possible, work and clinical placements will continue.”

The University of Toronto announced Friday that it is cancelling all in-person classes across its three campuses for undergraduates and research-stream masters and doctoral courses, but professional degree programs will be allowed to determine their own course of action.

Important COVID-19 announcement from #UofT President Gertler regarding cancellation of classes at St. George, @UTSC and @UTM; delivery of teaching through other means: https://t.co/FiuGKEhn0O — University of Toronto (@UofT) March 13, 2020

The university said that it will move classes online for the remainder of the semester.

Other public spaces on UofT campuses, such as libraries, residences and health centres will remain open.

Yesterday the Ontario government announced that all publicly funded schools in the province would be closed for three weeks from March 14 to April 5.

- -With files from The Canadian Press