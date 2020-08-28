

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Foot Locker store inside Yorkdale Shopping Centre is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The mall confirmed that management was notified yesterday by Foot Locker that an employee had tested positive for the virus.

"Store management has closed the location to allow for appropriate cleaning and sanitization and Yorkdale operations has ensured a deep cleaning of all exterior surface areas in addition to frequent cleaning of all high-touch and high-traffic areas," a spokesperson for the mall said in an email to CP24.

"Customer and employee health and safety is a top priority at Yorkdale."

Cleaning crews could be seen inside the store on Friday morning.

The exact date the employee last worked at the store is unclear but the mall said they believe their last shift was sometime last week.