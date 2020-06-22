One of Toronto's busiest malls will reopen its doors this week after being closed for nearly three months.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre said it will reopen on Wednesday, operating daily between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The announcement came just hours after Ontario announced Toronto would move forward to Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan on Wednesday.

“Yorkdale and its retailers are focusing all efforts on reopening the shopping centre with the health and safety of employees and customers top of mind,” a spokesperson told CTV News Toronto on Monday.

"Individual stores may open on different dates after June 24th as they continue to reorganize space to ensure appropriate social distancing."

Yorkdale said a number of safety measures will be in place to ensure the safety of customers, including frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces, signage to guide traffic flow and multiple hand sanitizer stations.

Customers are being encouraged to check the mall’s website for an updated list of the stores that have reopened. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We missed having you in our space. We will be opening this Wednesday, June 24. As per the order of the Premier of Ontario, Yorkdale and participating stores and restaurants will be available for in-store shopping. ⠀ ⠀ Hours of operation will be as follows: ⠀⠀ Monday - Sunday: 11am - 7pm ⠀ To help you prepare for your first visit to Yorkdale on June 24, please visit our website to review our safety guidelines and steps we are taking to keeping you, our staff, and community safe. Visit Yorkdale.com or our link in bio for more details. ⠀ We understand you may have questions. Please text 647-749-7467 and our Guest Services team will answer your questions.

A post shared by Yorkdale Style (@yorkdalestyle) on