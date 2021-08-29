Yorkdale Shopping Centre has been placed under a lockdown following a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police say that they received multiple calls regarding the sound of gunshots inside the mall at around 3:30 p.m.

One suspect was taken into custody at the scene and a firearm has been recovered, police say.

Paramedics are currently on scene as a precaution, though no injuries have been reported so far.

The apparent shooting comes nearly three years to the day after gunfire last erupted inside Yorkdale mall.

That shooting, near a Starbucks, sent shoppers scrambling for cover but did not result in any physical injuries.

Police say that their investigation into Sunday’s gunfire is “ongoing.”