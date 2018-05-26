

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have released a photograph of a Yorkville beauty salon employee who allegedly sexually assaulted a patron earlier this week.

It took place inside a salon located near Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that a 28-year-old woman was at the salon when she was sexually assaulted by a man who works there on a casual basis.

The man goes by name ‘Oz’ and is described as five-foot-eight with short hair, according to police. He is believed to be 27-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).