Yorkville beauty salon patron sexually assaulted by employee, police say
A suspect in a sexual assault at a Yorkville beauty salon is shown in this handout photo.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 1:04PM EDT
Police have released a photograph of a Yorkville beauty salon employee who allegedly sexually assaulted a patron earlier this week.
It took place inside a salon located near Yorkville Avenue and Avenue Road at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police say that a 28-year-old woman was at the salon when she was sexually assaulted by a man who works there on a casual basis.
The man goes by name ‘Oz’ and is described as five-foot-eight with short hair, according to police. He is believed to be 27-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).