Ontario Provincial Police are delivering a stern warning to participants in an unsanctioned car rally in Goderich over the weekend – you’re not welcome here.

In a news release, OPP said that the “modified car and truck rally” was held on Saturday night and resulted in approximately 50 participants “engaging in illegal acts including mischief, dangerous driving, disturbing the peace, stunt driving and other offences.”

OPP say that most participants dispersed following the arrival of officers, however some remained in the area and were charged with stunt driving.

“Huron County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Town of Goderich have a stern warning for individuals considering returning to the area to participate in unsafe driving and/or criminal activities - You're Not Welcome Here,” the news release states. “Individuals acting unlawfully may be charged and their vehicle may be towed.”

OPP say that the unsanctioned event held in Goderich over the weekend “compromised public safety.”

They say that there was a heightened police presence in Goderich throughout the weekend as a result.