Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a vehicle with a young child inside in the Bloorcourt Villaga area Sunday evening.

Officers were called to the Ossington Avenue and Bloor Street West area just after 10:30 p.m. following reports that a black Dodge Journey had been stolen.

A child was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft, police say.

A short time later, police located the vehicle and the child about one kilometre away near Dupont Street and Dovercourt Road.

Toronto paramedics say the child was not physically injured.

The suspect fled on foot. He is described as five-foot-six and wearing a long sleeve shirt and a hat with a visor.

Police say there is a large police presence in the area as they hunt for the suspect.