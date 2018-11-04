

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A toddler who was taken to hospital after being injured by a piece of furniture at a home in Markham on Saturday has died.

The boy, who was just a month shy of his second birthday, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the incident near Brimley Road and Denison Street. However on Sunday afternoon York Regional Police told CP24 that he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police have not said exactly what happened. However they said they consider it to be an accident.