Young child has died after accident in Markham home: police
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Sunday, November 4, 2018 2:38PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, November 4, 2018 4:33PM EST
A toddler who was taken to hospital after being injured by a piece of furniture at a home in Markham on Saturday has died.
The boy, who was just a month shy of his second birthday, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after the incident near Brimley Road and Denison Street. However on Sunday afternoon York Regional Police told CP24 that he succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
Police have not said exactly what happened. However they said they consider it to be an accident.