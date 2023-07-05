A young girl is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in the city's The Junction neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dundas Street West and High Park Avenue.

The girl, who is under the age of 10, sustained serious injuries, according to police. In a subsequent update, police say the child's injuries are life-threatening.

The driver has remained on scene.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.