Young girl in critical condition after being struck by car in Junction: police
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2023 4:44PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 5, 2023 6:39PM EDT
A young girl is in hospital in critical condition after being struck by a car in the city's The Junction neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say the collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dundas Street West and High Park Avenue.
The girl, who is under the age of 10, sustained serious injuries, according to police. In a subsequent update, police say the child's injuries are life-threatening.
The driver has remained on scene.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.