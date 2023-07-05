A young girl under 10 years of age has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a car in the Junction, Toronto police said on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Dundas Street West and High Park Avenue. The girl sustained serious injuries, according to police.

The driver has remained on scene.

Emergency responders are on site assessing the child’s injuries. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area due to road closures.

More to come.