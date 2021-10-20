Young girl taken to hospital via emergency run after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
A young girl is in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday morning.
Published Wednesday, October 20, 2021 9:38AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 20, 2021 9:38AM EDT
A young girl was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday morning.
It happened near Thorndale Road and Rouge Street at around 8:30 a.m.
Paramedics say that the victim is under the age of 16.
Her current condition is not known.
Police say that the roadway will remain closed in the area until the full extent of the girl’s injuries are determined.