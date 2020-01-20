

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A young male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting near a gas station in Scarborough.

Police say that officers were first dispatched to the Markham and Ellesmere roads area at around 3:10 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about the sound of gunshots in the area.

A victim, described by police as a boy, was then located on scene with apparent injuries.

He was rushed to hospital via emergency run.

Police say that one person has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

It is not clear whether any additional suspects are being sought.

“Our officers arrived on scene within minutes and unfortunately located a young male victim with gunshot wounds,” Const. Alex Li told CP24. “We are appealing to anybody with information to contact us.”

Nearby Woburn Collegiate Institute was placed under lockdown in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, though it has since been lifted.

Li said that officers are currently combing the scene for evidence and speaking with witnesses.

He said that right now the investigation remains in its “infancy” with few details known about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The intersection of Markham and Ellesmere roads has been completely closed to accommodate that investigation.