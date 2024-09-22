A young person riding a dirt bike has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a collision in Brampton, say paramedics.

The crash happened near Brenscombe and Remembrance roads, which is south of Mayfield Road and east of Chinguacousy Road.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area at 4:46 p.m. for reports of a collision between the drivers of a dirt bike and a vehicle. The motorist remained on scene, they said.

Police said the dirt bike operator was “conscious and breathing.”

Drivers are being urged to use alternate routes.