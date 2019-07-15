Your Ward News editor hate trial could be re-opened; judge delays sentencing
Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 15, 2019 6:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 15, 2019 10:53AM EDT
TORONTO -- The editor of a Toronto-based publication convicted of hatemongering in January could get another crack at trying to defend himself.
Instead of sentencing James Sears on Monday, the judge said he would give him a chance to show why his trial should be re-opened or declared a mistrial.
Sears, who fired his lawyer months ago for allegedly throwing the case, complains he wasn't allowed to call a defence.
The judge says Sears should have an opportunity to show exceptional circumstances for staving off sentencing.
He says Sears must provide a list of his proposed witnesses and what they would say.
Sears and co-accused LeRoy St. Germaine were convicted of promoting hatred against women and Jews.