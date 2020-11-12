

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A convicted hate monger is grilling his former lawyer about his trial efforts.

James Sears, editor of "Your Ward News," is appealing his conviction for willfully promoting hatred against Jews and women.

Sears is trying to make the case that Dean Embry provided him with ineffective legal help.

His key complaint is that the lawyer refused to call any witnesses to counter the Crown's case.

Embry countered there were no experts who could have helped, and one Sears proposed was in fact a notorious anti-Semite.

The lawyer also said it was impossible to try to defend the truth of Sears's articles, such as his aggressive attacks on women as inferior.