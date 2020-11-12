'Your Ward News' hate monger grills fired lawyer over trial performance at appeal
James Sears, editor in chief of "Your Ward News," is seen outside Ontario court in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 12:14PM EST
TORONTO - A convicted hate monger is grilling his former lawyer about his trial efforts.
James Sears, editor of "Your Ward News," is appealing his conviction for willfully promoting hatred against Jews and women.
Sears is trying to make the case that Dean Embry provided him with ineffective legal help.
His key complaint is that the lawyer refused to call any witnesses to counter the Crown's case.
Embry countered there were no experts who could have helped, and one Sears proposed was in fact a notorious anti-Semite.
The lawyer also said it was impossible to try to defend the truth of Sears's articles, such as his aggressive attacks on women as inferior.