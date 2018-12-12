

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have arrested a teenage boy and are seeking a second suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old Ajax man in the stairwell of a building in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood last month.

On the afternoon of Nov. 18, officers were called to a building at 4175 Lawrence Avenue East for reports of gunshots heard.

They arrived to find Cardinal Licorish suffering from several gunshot wounds in a stairwell of the building.

He died of his injuries at the scene.

His death marked the 90th homicide in Toronto in 2018, breaking a record for the city set in 1991.

On Tuesday, investigators said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

He cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is expected to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Wednesday.

Officers also issued a warrant for the arrest of a second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Raheem Moseley of Toronto.

He is described as six-feet-tall, weighing 130 pounds, with a light complexion.

His image was circulated to the public on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 416-808-7400.