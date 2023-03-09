Youth arrested, weapon recovered at Brampton high school
Harold Brathwaite Secondary School, near Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive, in Brampton, can be seen above. (Andrew Brennan/CTV News Toronto)
Published Thursday, March 9, 2023 12:29PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2023 1:26PM EST
A youth has been arrested after Peel police were called to a Brampton school Thursday for reports of a person with a weapon.
Harold Brathwaite Secondary School, near Sandalwood Parkway and Great Lakes Drive, was placed in a hold-and-secure just after 12 p.m. Thursday. By 12:35 p.m., it had been lifted.
Officers arrested one youth at the scene, the service said, and a weapon has been recovered.
Residents can expect a police presence at the school as the investigation continues.