A young person has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a townhouse complex near Mississauga’s Streetsville neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened inside an address in the vicinity of Creditview and Britannia roads at around 3:15 p.m.

Paramedics say that a male victim was rushed to a trauma centre with critical, life-threatening injuries as a result.

Police say that they are looking for multiple suspects that were seen fleeing the area.

No suspect descriptions have been released at this time.