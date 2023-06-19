A boy is dead after a fatal shooting in Pickering Sunday night.

Durham police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kingston and Valleyfarm roads in Pickering, Ont. at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Once on scene, officers located a male with life-threatening injuries.

Just after 4 a.m. on Monday, police confirmed the male, who was under the age of 18, had succumbed to his injuries. They did not provide the victim's exact age.

The homicide unit has taken over the carriage of the investigation. Police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made, they said.

Durham police are expected to provide an update on the case on Monday morning.