Ontario has released a list of exemptions to its new COVID-19 vaccine certificate program which comes into effect next week, including using the washroom, paying for an order and making a retail purchase at a business.

On Tuesday, the government outlined more details of its vaccine certificate program that launches on Sept. 22.

The program requires residents to show proof that they have received both doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to entering non-essential businesses, including gyms, cinemas, restaurants, casinos, strip clubs and nightclubs.

However, patrons don’t have to prove they’re fully immunized when they enter establishments to access an outdoor area, to place or pick up an order or to purchase admission.

Residents who are attending a wedding or funeral service and are not attending the associated social gathering are also exempted from showing proof of vaccination.

Exemptions are also given to those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons and for children under 12 years old who are not currently eligible for a vaccine in the province. Children between ages 12 and 18 will also be allowed to enter indoor sports and recreation facilities without showing proof of vaccination but only “solely for the purpose of actively participating in an organized sport.”

Individuals with a medical exemption must show identification and a written document by a physician or nurse practitioner.

Proof of vaccination will not be required at essential services, including workplaces, grocery stores, religious services, pharmacies, and banks.

Officials say the vaccine certificate program, which is intended to be temporary, aims to reduce transmission of the deadly virus and encourage vaccinations as the highly-contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Ontarians will be expected to temporarily use the paper or PDF vaccine receipt that is available online, along with photo ID to prove that they have been fully immunized until the province releases its QR code system.

Ontarians will be provided a unique QR code that contains information about their vaccination status and an app will be developed for businesses to read that code.

The QR code system is expected to launch on Oct. 22.

The government also released more details today on how businesses can authenticate vaccine certificates by verifying only the name of the ID holder and date of birth. A photo ID is not required.

Acceptable documents to confirm identity include: birth certificate, citizenship card, driver’s licence, government issued ID card, health card, Indian status card/Indigenous membership card, passport and permanent resident card.

Expired Ontario issued identification will be accepted.

If the name and date of birth on both the patron’s ID and the vaccine certificate do not match then the individual will not be allowed to enter the business or organization.

When a patron shows their vaccine certificate, businesses and organizations must verify:

name and date of birth

where the receipt was issued (Ontario, Indigenous health provider or from another jurisdiction are acceptable.

individual is fully vaccinated

date of administration of the final shot was at least 14 days ago

The government says starting this week provincial offences officers are visiting businesses and organizations to raise awareness about the vaccine certificate program.

The provincial officers, along with by-law, police, public health inspectors and regulatory officers are allowed to provide education and enforcement to businesses who do not comply with the program.

Individuals and businesses could face a fine of about $750 and $1,000, respectively, for non-compliance.

-With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson.