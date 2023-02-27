A youth has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing near a Brampton high school, police say.

Officers were first called to Sandalwood Parkway and Torbram Road at around 11:20 a.m. after being notified about a fight in the vicinity of a school.

Police say that a male youth was stabbed and has since been transported to a trauma centre via ambulance.

The precise location of the stabbing is not known, though the initial call was located near Sandalwood Heights Secondary School.

Police say that several vehicles left the scene following the stabbing.

So far no suspect description has been released.

“Awaiting status of victim. Investigation ongoing,” police said in a message posted to Twitter.