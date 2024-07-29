A teenage boy was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Mississauga late Monday afternoon, say paramedics.

The incident happened near Hurontario Street and Glenn Hawthorne Boulevard, south of Bristol Road West.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to that area shortly before 4:30 p.m.

At the scene, officers learned that one person had been shot.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they took a male patient to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. There is no word at this time on his age, they said.

The teen was airlifted to the hospital via Ornge air ambulance.

Police later told CTV News Toronto that he is stable, but in serious condition.

They have not released any suspect information at this time, but are saying that the incident appears to be "isolated" and that there isn't any threat to public safety.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 11 Division’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 1133, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.