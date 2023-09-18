A youth has been injured after a shooting at Kennedy Station Monday afternoon.

Police received a call for a shooting at the Line 2 station in Scarborough just after 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they did not locate a victim at the station. However, officers later found an injured youth at a residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

The incident has resulted in subway service between Kennedy and Warden Stations being stopped.

The TTC says all buses out of Kennedy Station are being re-directed to Warden Station due to the incident.

It is the latest violent incident on the TTC in recent days. On Sunday evening, a man in his 50s was stabbed at Victoria Park station. The day before that, several people were hurt, including a police officer, during an assault at Kipling Station.