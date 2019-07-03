

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl on a trail in Aurora last month.

Police were called to the area of John West Way, north of Wellington Street, at around 11:50 a.m. on June 24 after a teenage girl was allegedly sexually assaulted.

According to police, the girl was walking on the trails in the area when she was approached by an unknown man, armed with a handgun, who assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

The girl sought help after the assault and was transported to hospital to be treated for injuries. Officers scoured the area for a suspect, but were not able to locate anyone at the time.

In a news release, police said they arrested a 22-year-old suspect from Newmarket early Wednesday as a result of a tip from the community.

Police have not named the suspect so far, as charges have not yet been formally laid.

YRP said the investigation remains ongoing. In particular they are looking to speak with a jogger who was on the trails at the time, as well as a young woman with blonde hair who was approached by the suspect after getting off Transit bus #1088 on the date of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.