YRP clock Aston Martin doing 158 kph in Woodbridge school zone
A 2019 Aston Martin is hauled away to an impound lot after York Regional Police caught its driver allegedly speeding through a school zone.
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Monday, August 20, 2018 12:01PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 20, 2018 12:32PM EDT
A 31-year-old man is facing charges after police in Vaughan clocked a high-end sports car driving through a school zone at nearly four times the legal speed limit.
York Regional Police spotted the vehicle – a 2019 Aston Martin – travelling at a high rate of speed on Martin Grove Road, south of Highway 7, at around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Police said their equipment showed the vehicle was going at 158 kilometres per hour in a 40 kilometre per hour school zone.
Police have impounded the sports car and the 31-year-old driver has been charged with stunt driving, dangerous driving and speeding.