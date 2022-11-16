York Regional Police have laid murder and sexual assault charges against a suspect in connection with the death of an elderly woman who was found dead following a fire in Georgina nearly a year ago.

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a home on Miami Drive around 5 a.m. on Jan. 15.

After the blaze was extinguished, the 85-year-old woman who owns the home was found dead inside, police said.

She has since been identified as Sandy Gauthier of Georgina.

Neighbours previously told CTV News Barrie that Gauthier was a grandmother of nine who loved to bake cookies and take walks.

Through an autopsy, police said earlier this year, investigators determined that she had been murdered. Police have not said exactly how she died.

“Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, officers identified the suspect and on October 25, 2022, he was taken into custody and is now facing charges,” YRP said in a news release Wednesday.

Bradley Strickler, 21, of the Town of Georgina, has now been charged with first-degree murder, sexual assault, and arson with disregard for human life.

Police told CP24.com that there is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.

Strickler is currently being held in custody and is set to make a court appearance in Newmarket on December 6.

Police are asking anyone with further information about the case to contact the homicide unit or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

- with files from CTV News Barrie