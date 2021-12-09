York Regional Police say they are looking for a suspect following a carjacking in Vaughan late Wednesday.

Officers were called to the parking lot of a commercial plaza on Major Mackenzie Drive West, near Weston Road, at around 11 p.m.

The victim told police that he parked his car and then went to the bank to take out cash. When he walked out of the bank, police said, a male suspect with a handgun demanded his wallet and keys.

The suspect took money from the victim’s wallet and then drove off in his green Ford escape, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, standing around five-foot-seven with a medium build and brown skin tone. He was wearing a black mask, black hoodie and black gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to come forward.