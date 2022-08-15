A York Regional Police officer is facing charges following an alleged impaired driving incident which occurred while off-duty this past weekend.

In a news release issued Monday, York Regional Police said that the South Simcoe Police Service received a call from a citizen about an impaired driver who was headed north on Yonge Street from the town of Bradford West Grillimbury at around 9 p.m. on Aug. 13.

South Simcoe Police arrested a 43-year-old suspect as a result of the investigation.

Police said Monday that Amanda Knegje has been charged with dangerous operation, operation while impaired and operation while impaired – excess blood alcohol.

Knegje has been a member of the York Regional Police Service since 2020. She's currently assigned to uniform patrol and has been suspended with pay.

In a statement, YRP Chief Jim MacSween said the alleged incident is “very troubling considering the work that York Regional Police is doing to combat impaired driving.”

“We continue to remind our members of their responsibility to live the values of our organization, both on and off duty,” MacSween said.

He added the force is "committed to transparency.”

The charges have not been proven in court.