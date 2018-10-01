

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released surveillance video of an assault with a weapon that took place in August in the hopes of identifying a suspect.

The incident happened on Aug. 28, shortly after 11 a.m. on Granton Drive, in the area of 16th Avenue and Leslie Street.

According to police, the victim arrived at a building and proceeded to get some items from his trunk. As he was doing so, an unknown male ran at him and began striking him in the head with an unknown object.

The victim ran into the building and called for help. At that point the suspect fled the scene and got into the passenger side of a white Chevrolet.

Officers were called to the scene and found the victim suffering from head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspect is described as a black male between 25 and 30 years of age. He was wearing a dark blue or grey hoodie, black shorts with three orange stripes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.