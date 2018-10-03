

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released video and suspect images from a vicious beating at a Vaughan tire shop that left a man with injuries he may never recover from.

The incident happened on Aug. 20 at a tire shop on Hanlan Road, in the area of Steeles Avenue West and Weston Road.

According to police, two unknown men entered the shop looking to speak with one of the employees at around 1 p.m. Shortly after the men entered the store, they assaulted one of the employees, who then fled out the front door.

The two suspects then returned to the store and began beating a second victim, police said.

Surveillance video released by police Wednesday shows the two suspects jointly punching and kicking the victim in the head as he is trapped on a couch.

A dog is caught up in the fray and manages to scurry away.

One of the suspects then lifts up a tire and brings it down on the suspect as he lays on the couch trying to protect his head.

The two men then look around the shop as the victim lies on the couch gripping his face.

The suspects then fled on foot, south on Scholes Road toward Steeles Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the two victims, one of them suffering from serious injuries.

The severely beaten victim was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries. Police said he may never fully recover from the assault.

One of the suspects is described as a black male standing five-foot-seven with a medium build. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black bandana on his head.

The second suspect is described as a black male standing six-foot-one with a thin build. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a blue bandana on his head and sunglasses.

Investigators are advising the suspects to turn themselves in and are asking anyone with information about the suspects to come forward to police.