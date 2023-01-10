York Regional Police have set up a command post as they search for a missing vulnerable teen in in the area of Markham Road and Highway 7 in Markham.

Police said that 17-year-old Lionel Manimanakis was last seen at around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 at his school in the area of Church Street and Ninth Line.

According to police, it is believed that he left the area on foot and was not dressed appropriately for the weather. He has not returned home or to school since.

He hasn’t been in touch with his family, either, which is out of character.

“Police, and his family are growing increasingly concerned for his well-being” YRP said in a news release Tuesday.

Manimanakis is described as a Black male who stands around five-foot-five and weighs about 128 pounds. He has a thin build with shoulder-length hair and dark-brown eyes. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a black, long-sleeved shirt, dark blue jeans, and black running shoes.

Police are asking anyone who spots him or anyone with information about his whereabouts to call police or to approach officers at the command post at 11 Parkway Avenue at Morgan Park.