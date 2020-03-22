

The Canadian Press





Yukon's chief medical health officer says the territory has its first two cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Brendan Hanley says a couple from Whitehorse who attended a conference in the U.S. were tested upon their return.

He says they had both been self-isolating since they got home, and in doing so, protected their fellow Yukoners from catching the virus.

Hanley says the cases do not change the risk of becoming ill with the virus in the territory.

He's recommending everyone avoid non-essential travel into and out of Yukon.

He says he had already planned on making the recommendation before the two cases were confirmed.

Hanley says everyone who comes to the territory from outside Yukon is required to self-isolate for 14 days, even if they didn't travel outside Canada.

The territory is also banning social gatherings of more than 10 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2020.