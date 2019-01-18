

Sumran Bhan, CP24.com





Firefighters say they have contained a two-alarm fire that broke out Friday evening at a home in the Briar Hill neighbourhood.

Twelve trucks and 45 firefighters were involved in the effort.

Paramedics and police also responded to the scene.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that there was heavy smoke in the back of the house.

No injuries were reported.

The homeowner, who spoke to CP24 at the scene, said officials have not indicated what may have caused the fire."

"(When) we leave the house, it (was) ok," she said.

Police said Ridelle Avenue was closed from Dufferin Street to Locksley Avenue.