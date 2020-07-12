An Oakville, Ont. man has been charged after he allegedly spit in a police officer's face after being arrested.

Halton Regional Police said they received reports about an intoxicated man yelling and swearing at people passing by on the street on Saturday.

This is a concerning and unsettling incident for our entire Service. Our Health & Safety and Organizational Wellness Units are monitoring this situation for the officer and their family. The risk of exposure is always a concern for officers but is heightened during COVID-19. ^jh pic.twitter.com/qQiYPj0116 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) July 12, 2020

Police said the man was reportedly drinking beer and sticking his head into people's vehicles.

Police said when the 32-year-old, identified as Scott MacIntyre, was located he assaulted an officer and was arrested. Once in custody, police allege he spat "directly into the face of an office."

He has been held in custody and is awaiting a bail hearing, police say.

