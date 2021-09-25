An altercation between two individuals in Mississauga has left one man dead, Peel police say.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they received a call just before 10:45am today reporting an assault in the area of Glen Erin Drive and Brittannia Road in Mississauga.

It is alleged there was an altercation between two adult males and that one male died as a result of his injuries.

One male is in custody.

Police have yet to release further information on the incident, but have said that the Homicide and Missing Persons bureau will take over the investigation.

More to come...