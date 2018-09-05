

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





One person is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.

Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard around 6:50 p.m.

One person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition and another is in serious, but stable condition.

The intersection will be closed while officers investigate the incident.