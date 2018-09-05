One person in life-threatening condition after collision in Brampton
Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:43PM EDT
One person is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton.
Peel Regional Police responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles near Airport Road and Braydon Boulevard around 6:50 p.m.
One person was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition and another is in serious, but stable condition.
The intersection will be closed while officers investigate the incident.